WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The man accused of robbing a Warwick bank at gunpoint and then causing a crash while trying to evade capture will remain behind bars for now.

Roy Mangum, 39, faced a judge Monday and was ordered held without bail. He’s charged with first-degree robbery, carrying a dangerous weapon while committing a crime of violence, possession of a firearm by someone convicted of a crime of violence, eluding officers in a high-speed pursuit, and driving to endanger resulting in personal injury.

Mangum was arrested last week after he allegedly walked into the TD Bank on West Shore Road and threatened the tellers with a handgun.

Police said Mangum jumped over the counter and grabbed approximately $5,000 in cash from the drawer before running out of the bank.

He then sped out of the parking lot in a pickup truck, which he crashed while leading officers on a high-speed chase throughout the city.

Police said officers recovered the loaded handgun Mangum used in the robbery the next morning thanks to a tipster who spotted it lying in the middle of Warwick Avenue.