WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are searching for a man accused of holding up the Harbor One Bank on Post Road in Warwick.

The suspect walked into the bank around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday and handed employees a note demanding money, according to Warwick police. After giving the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash, police said the employees secured themselves in the vault until officers arrived.

The workers told police the suspect did not show a weapon.

Only two employees were working at the time, according to police, and there were no customers inside the bank.

The suspect is described as a heavyset white or light-skinned Hispanic male who stands about 5-foot-8. Police said he was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a cap and a face covering.