Warwick awarded $600k to make improvements to Oakland Beach

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The city of Warwick released renderings Wednesday of what Oakland Beach will look like after it makes $600,000 worth of improvements to the area.

Mayor Joseph Solomon said the project focuses on ensuring the area is handicap accessible. The project includ the addition of a handicap-accessible splash park as well as a playground and boardwalk.

Funding for the project comes from the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, which awarded the city $400,000 from its Green Space Grant Program. The city also received an additional $196,000 through the U.S. Housing & Urban Development Community Development Block Grant Program.

“One of my fondest childhood memories was coming with my parents and five sisters to enjoy a beautiful summer day at Oakland Beach,” Solomon said. “These improvements will offer additional opportunities for families to enjoy a day by the ocean, increase access to the beach and the water for those with disabilities, improve water quality, and help to beautify the area.”

From fall to spring, the city says the splash park will be converted into a shade shelter with tables and chairs for visitors. A coastal-themed treasure hunt is also expected to be included throughout the entire play area.

The pedestrian entrance to the beach will be upgraded as well. The city plans to install a new seat wall, paving signage, walkway transitions and site furnishings. Solomon said this will improve pedestrian safety and handicap access in the area.

The project is expected to be completed by September 2021.