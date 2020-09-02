Warwick awarded $565K to upgrade coastline

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Warwick Mayor Joseph Solomon unveiled another plan for his Oakland Beach Resiliency Initiative on Tuesday.

Solomon announced $565,000 in funding will be used to address Warwick’s water quality and coastal resiliency.

“My team has been working on this project for several years, and I’m very excited that this work will improve the area in so many ways: we’re bolstering the shoreline to protect against erosion, increasing access to the water, and putting in vegetation that will help filter stormwater runoff instead of just running into the bay,” the mayor said.

RI Department of Environmental Management awarded the city $400,000 from their Climate Resilience Grant Program. Additional funds are coming through the U.S. Housing & Urban Development Community Development Block Grant Program and the Coastal Resources Management Council’s Shoreline Adaptation Inventory and Design.

The project includes removal of low-lying street pavement and parking that is currently vulnerable to flooding, a vegetated coastal buffer, measures to treat storm-water runoff, planting of native vegetation, extension of recreational walking paths and general improvements to waterfront access.

According to the mayor, the purpose of the project is to prevent erosion, protect existing infrastructure, enhance water quality, improve natural habitat, provide better public and preserve recreational opportunities.

‘The project builds on Solomon’s larger strategy to address water quality and coastal resiliency throughout the city.

Last month, Solomon announced $600,000 worth of recreation improvements which includes the the construction of a handicapped-accessible splash park.