Warning signs posted at Conimicut Point after recent drowning deaths

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — New signs were put up Wednesday at Conimicut Point in Warwick to warn swimmers of the potential dangers involving the sandbar.

The installation follows the drowning deaths of two people there last month. A 10-year-old girl was swept off the sandbar by a strong current and a 35-year-old man jumped in to try to save her, city officials said, but neither made it back out alive.

The new signs, according to Mayor Frank Picozzi, have warnings in both English and Spanish and also feature QR codes, which link to the city’s website where the warnings are available in other languages.

Picozzi said the signs were donated to the city by Warwick-based Bori Graphix.

