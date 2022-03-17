WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Family and friends are expected to gather Thursday to remember a West Warwick teenager who died after a car crash involving an alleged drunk driver.

Calling hours are being held for 17-year-old Matt Dennison from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Hill Funeral Home in East Greenwich.

Dennison died last week after spending a month in the hospital with critical injuries he suffered during the crash in Exeter.

He and Kevin MacDonald were driving to a West Warwick hockey rink when Alexander Krajewski hit their car on Ted Rod Road, according to police.

Dennison was the captain of the West Warwick/Exeter-West Greenwich High School hockey team alongside MacDonald. Their coach Justin Lake told 12 News the number 16 will be retired to honor Dennison’s memory.

Krajewski, 30, was arraigned earlier this week on upgraded charges of driving under the influence of liquor or drugs resulting in death and driving to endanger resulting in death.

Krajewski, who works as a Newport firefighter, was released on bail and ordered not to drive.

MacDonald was also injured in the crash but has since been released from the hospital.

A funeral Mass for Dennison is set for 11 a.m. Friday at St. Gregory the Great Church in Warwick.

Donations can be made in Dennison’s name to Mothers Against Drunk Driving by visiting their website.