Volunteers help clean up Conimicut Point Beach

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Dozens of people gathered at Conimicut Point in Warwick Saturday morning to help clean up the beach.

Bobby Martorelli, of Martorelli Property Services LLC, organized the event. He says he is just trying to give back to the community.

“We probably have over 100 people out here cleaning up the beach, it’s a mess. We’re trying to get everyone together and get it done fast and efficient,” he said.

Martorelli says he plans on having more beach clean ups in the coming weeks across the state.

“From every other Saturday until the winter time, we will be at a different beach cleaning up.”

Martorelli adds that it is great to see so many people who were willing to come out and help.

“We have kids out here helping participate, we have mothers, grandfathers. Its amazing to see the amount of people that will actually help participate in a free, your not getting paid to do something.”

You can click here to see where Martorelli plans to clean up next.