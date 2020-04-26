12 RESPONDS //
Virtual ‘Imagine Walk’ held to benefit The Autism Project

West Bay

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Autism Project’s largest fundraising event of the year went ‘virtual’ on Sunday.

Unlike past years when thousands of people gathered in Goddard Park, social distancing forced organizers to choose a new path — an online viewing.

Teams watched the opening ceremony on Facebook and Eyewitness News Anchor Danielle North hosted the event.

Ex. Dir. Joanne Quinn said the Imagine Walk is not only a big revenue generator, making up about 25 to 35 percent of the annual budget, but it spreads a feeling of community.

“We know how difficult it is and we appreciate all of your efforts to have us still be here, and have us open so we can support you today, tomorrow and in the future,” Quinn told viewers on Sunday.

Even though the walk happened virtually, those teams have still be hard at work fundraising.

You can learn more about The Autism Project and how to get involved or donate on their website.

Eyewitness News is a proud sponsor of this annual event.

