Vigil held in memory of Pilgrim High School Principal Gerry Habershaw

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds of people came out to the Pilgrim High School football field on Sunday night to remember Principal Gerry Habershaw.

They held candles and came together to celebrate a life that positively impacted so many young people over the years.

“It’s definitely a lot to take in,” former student Tanner O’Connor said.

“I don’t think I would have graduated without his help. It shows for the most part how many people came tonight and how inspiring he was. He left a footnote on all of our lives,” former student Adam Fox said.

Habershaw passed away on Saturday, according to a school official.

Tributes began flooding social media Saturday night, as students and community members shared memories and offered condolences.

Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi issued the following statement to 12 News:

I knew Gerald Habershaw back when I was on the School Committee. He was devoted to his students and co-workers. He touched the lives of so many in this city. Our condolences, thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones. The city of Warwick is standing by to offer any support or help needed.” Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi

An acting principal was recently appointed at Pilgrim High School. That came as students at Pilgrim moved to remote learning following an outbreak of COVID cases at the school linked to the Nov. 6 homecoming dance.

Many parents and students expressed support for Habershaw following the recent events.

School Superintendent Lynn Dambruch released a statement, saying Habershaw was a beloved member of the community.

We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Gerry Habershaw. He was a beloved member of the Warwick School Community and a mentor, friend and colleague of us all. Our sincere condolences go out to his family and the Pilgrim Community. Gerry always cared about his students and staff and will tuly be missed.“

Grief counseling was available at Pilgrim High for students and staff on Sunday and will again be available all day on Monday.