Victim of fiery West Warwick crash previously saved woman from burning car

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Gianni Guerrieri had only worked at Siena for six months, but owner Anthony Tarro tells 12 News the 22-year-old made a positive impact in a short amount of time.

“[He was] really happy and outgoing,” Tarro recalled. “He had this kind of macho exterior surface to him, but deep down, he was a little puff ball.”

Guerrieri was one of three people killed in a fiery crash in West Warwick early Tuesday morning, according to his mother.

“As a human being, I can’t get my arms around it,” Tarro said, adding that he’d learned of Guerrieri’s death Tuesday night. “Sometimes as a boss you try not to get attached to individuals, but he just had this charisma about him.”

Guerrieri was hailed a hero back in September 2016 when he pulled a woman from a burning car, despite having been severely burned several years prior.

“I wasn’t going to just stand by and watch as someone’s car is on fire and they’re trapped inside,” he told 12 News at the time.

“It doesn’t surprise me at all to hear that he saved somebody from a burning car, or that he had made his way through a real tough recovery as a kid,” Tarro added. “He was the kind of guy that would stay late to help somebody get out of here quicker.”

Guerrieri’s mother asks those who wish to honor her son’s memory to donate to the Phoenix Society for Burn Survivors, which helped her son during his recovery.

Police have yet to officially identify Guerrieri or the other two crash victims, though 12 News has learned they all graduated from Exeter-West Greenwich Regional High School.