CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after officials say several vehicles were vandalized during the Pilgrim High School Junior Prom on Friday night at the Rhodes on the Pawtuxet in Cranston.

Pilgrim High School Principal Toby Gibbons sent a letter to parents read in part, “Unfortunately, during the prom someone came to the parking lot area and tried to ruin the kids’ night. Some cars had eggs smashed on them and over 25 cars had rude pictures, vulgarity, and hateful language written on them with markers created to write on glass.”

The letter continued that Cranston police were notified and quickly began investigating, including taking pictures and looking for any security cameras in the area.

Gibbons said he, along with assistant principals and other chaperones, helped clean off the cars.

“Some families have began the work to press charges and if you would like to add your name to the report, please contact the Cranston Police,” the letter read. “I am thankful for the responsiveness of the Cranston Police Department and the care they took of our kids.”

According to Cranston Police Colonel Michael Winquist, he said that while on detail at the event, an officer was notified that numerous cars had been vandalized with window chalk and that the incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information on who may be responsible for the vandalism is asked to call the Cranston Police Department.