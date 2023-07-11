WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Employees at one of the nation’s largest shipping companies are threatening to strike in the coming weeks.

A group of workers in Warwick could be just a handful of the estimated 340,000 UPS employees that could be on strike when their contract expires on July 31.

UPS employees say they are unhappy with how contract negotiations have gone and 97% voted in favor of going on strike if a deal isn’t reached by the end of the month.

The practice picket comes as the Teamsters Union continues to fight for both full- and part-time workers. Representatives said the union is requesting better pay, along with a resolution to safety and health concerns and protection against managerial harassment.

UPS argues that their pay is industry-leading and says the Teamsters’ refusal to negotiate threatens the U.S. economy and supply chains around the world.

Sean O’Brien, the general president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, wants UPS to reward its employees for working throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“If it wasn’t for the part-timers, if it wasn’t for the full-timers, this country wouldn’t have ran through the pandemic,” O’Brien said. “UPS made $100 billion, so they can certainly afford to reward these people that made them a tremendous success.”

The last time UPS workers went on strike was in 1997 and operations were shut down for more than two weeks.