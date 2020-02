WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — An elderly West Warwick woman who police say was missing for weeks has been found safe.

Around 11:30 p.m. Friday, police posted on Facebook that Victoria Zarlenga, 86, was found and taken to a medical facility for treatment.

Earlier in the evening, a Silver Alert was issued saying that Zarlenga had not been in contact with most of her family for more than a month.

Police also thanked the public for sharing the story on social media to help find her.