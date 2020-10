WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — An accident is under investigation in Warwick, where police say a woman reportedly hit the gas instead of the brakes when swerving to avoid another car.

Warwick Police say the crash happened around 2 p.m on Airport Road, when a 60-year-old woman driving a van swerved and went through a fence.

Police say the van went over a parked BMW and hit a parked GMC pickup truck, before the van came to a stop. No one was in the parked cars.

No injuries were reported.