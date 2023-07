COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a 2-year-old was found unresponsive in a Coventry swimming pool Friday evening, according to authorities.

Police said first responders rushed to Tero Drive following reports of an unresponsive toddler.

The first responders pulled from an above-ground swimming pool and immediately began performing CPR. He was rushed to to the hospital where he remains in serious condition.

It’s unclear at this time how the child ended up in the pool.