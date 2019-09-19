Undercover police thwart attempted drug deal in Coventry

Courtesy of the Coventry Police Department

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — A suspected drug dealer was caught red-handed Monday by undercover officers while trying to sell crack-cocaine in Coventry.

Police said Richard Conti Jr., 30, of Warwick, was attempting to sell drugs at outside of a restaurant on Tiogue Avenue when he was approached by patrol officers and undercover detectives.

Conti, who police say is a known crack-cocaine dealer in the Kent County area, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver crack-cocaine.

Police found several pre-packed crack-cocaine and approximately $1,200 in cash on Conti at the time of his arrest.

Conti has a history of drug charges, according to police, and was previously convicted for possession with intent to deliver narcotics in 2011.

He was arraigned in Kent County District Court on Tuesday and was later released on $25,000 surety bail.

