CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — An Italian restaurant in Cranston has voluntarily closed after a health inspector uncovered numerous violations during a walkthrough Wednesday.

The Rhode Island Department of Health confirmed that Uncle Tony’s Pizza and Pasta on Oaklawn Avenue was flagged for violations ranging from improper food preparation to the presence of rodent droppings and cockroaches.

The inspection report, made public by the Health Department, noted the discovery of a large bag of salt containing rodent urine and droppings.

The health inspector also reported finding “live and dead” cockroaches, as well as an accumulation of rodent droppings on floors and surfaces throughout the establishment.

Uncle Tony’s blamed the temporary closure on “unforeseen construction repairs.”

“We hope to reopen on Friday,” the restaurant explained in a social media post. “We apologize for the inconvenience.”

The restaurant will not be allowed to reopen until it has been treated for pest control, sanitized and passes another inspection, according to the Health Department.