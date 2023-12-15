CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Uncle Tony’s Pizza and Pasta is back open after an inspection earlier this week uncovered a number of serious health violations.

The Rhode Island Department of Health confirmed that the Oaklawn Avenue restaurant was inspected again Friday morning and cleared to open back up.

“The restaurant did everything that they were required to do in order to reopen,” said Joseph Wendelken, a spokesperson for the Health Department.

The violations flagged by a state health inspector Wednesday ranged from improper food preparation to the presence of rodent droppings and cockroaches.

In a now-deleted social media post, Uncle Tony’s blamed the temporary closure on “unforeseen construction repairs.”

12 News reached out to Uncle Tony’s several times Friday but could not get in touch with restaurant management.