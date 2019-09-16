U.S. Sen. Jack Reed to announce $1.7 million fund to upgrade RI state parks

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – U.S. Sen. Jack Reed is set to announce a new $1.7 million land and water conservation fund to upgrade parks, preserve open spaces and enhance public recreational opportunities, according to the Senator’s office.

The announcement is scheduled at 10:30 a.m. at Goddard Memorial Park in Warwick.

Reed is expected to be joined by Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management officials to discuss efforts to improve several parks and nature preserves across the Ocean State.

The DEM recently upgraded a variety of local projects including adding a new “green” beach pavilion at Lincoln Woods State Park and upgraded bathroom facilities at Fishermen’s State Park and Campground in Narragansett.

“Land and Water Conservation Funds are crucial to Rhode Island and the state does a great job putting them to work. This federal funding will help the state develop new outdoor recreational facilities and protect open spaces. I am pleased to deliver additional funding this year to enhance parks, trails, and wildlife refuges while providing more opportunities for Rhode Islanders to get outside and enjoy the natural beauty of our state,” said Sen. Reed.

According to the office of Sen. Reed, some of the funds could be used towards making improvements to facilities and amenities at Goddard Park, including building new concession stand or potentially refurbishing the historic carousel building which overlooks Greenwich Bay.

The funding saw a $700,000 increase from 2018.

“Rhode Island’s parks, beaches, and green spaces are part of what make our state so special. Because they are so vitally important to connecting residents to the outdoors and providing Rhode Islanders and visitors a place to recreate and unwind, Governor Raimondo has made supporting our state parks a top priority,” said Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management Director Janet Coit.

Rhode Island features more than 25 parks and nature preserves, 8,200 acres of parkland, 1,000 campsites, 400 miles of hiking and biking trails and 200 fishing spots across Rhode Island.