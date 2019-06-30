Two West Warwick churches merging

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — There will be some changes to two churches in West Warwick, SS John & James and St. Mary’s, as they are merging.

The new pastor of the churches says that merging the parishes will help them support one another, in faith and in finance.

“This is what we would hope for, that the church would rally together and stand together as one,” said Fr. Nicholas Fleming, Pastor of SS John & James and Saint Mary’s.

Due to declining attendance and sacramental practice in recent years, the Providence Diocese decided that starting July 1, St. Mary’s will become a mission of SS John & James

“This will be the third time that St. Mary’s serves as a mission for SS James and John Parish. And it serves as a mutual support in both faith and finances.”

The mass schedules will not be changing, the biggest difference people will notice is new pastor Fr. Fleming, who will split his time between the two churches.

Sunday also marked the last mass for Fr. Douglas Spina, who is retiring after seven years at St. Mary’s.

“Today’s mass is going to be very bitter sweet,” he said. “The people here are just wonderful. They’re supportive, they’re prayerful, they’re faithful, and energetic. Willing to take on any challenge.”

Fr. Spina hopes the West Warwick community embraces this latest challenge, so both parishes can thrive.

He says despite the changes, they are lucky the building will remain open as so many others are forced to close from lack of attendance.