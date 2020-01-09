Two-time convicted murderer Alfred ‘Freddie’ Bishop faces judge after request for DNA testing

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Two-time convicted murderer Alfred “Freddie” Bishop faced a judge on Thursday regarding his request to test DNA found at a murder scene in Warwick.

Bishop was convicted of killing Gabriel Medeiros in 2007 and has been serving life without the possibility of parole.

Three months ago, a superior court judge granted Bishop’s request to have DNA tests performed on multiple pieces of evidence found at the murder scene on Warwick Lane Avenue.

Thursday’s court appearance was a status conference on where that testing stands. The evidence in question is currently being stored at the Warwick Police Department.

R.I. Assistant Attorney General John Corrigan told the judge the evidence has not yet been tested, but will “make all efforts to have the DNA testing accomplished as quickly as possible.”

Bishop previously requested that an independent lab perform the DNA testing, but was denied. Instead, the Rhode Island Health Department’s lab will do the testing, according to the Attorney General.

“We do wish to have me present when things are being transferred, that’s what Mr. Bishop would like,” Bishop’s attorney Stephanie DiMaio said.

At least five swabs of DNA, bullet casings and a broken golf club allegedly used to stab the murder suspect are among the pieces of evidence waiting to be tested.

The defense argues that never-before tested DNA may prove another person was in the house at the time of the murder.

After Bishop’s initial request for the testing, the state objected saying, “even the presence of some other person’s DNA at the scene in the evidence Bishop seeks to test would not and could not undermine the verdict.”

Court documents say a masked intruder entered a home on Warwick Lane Avenue. Medeiros tried to tackle the suspect and was shot and killed while doing so.

Bishop was convicted of the 2007 murder less than a year after he was granted parole on another murder charge dating back to the 1970’s.

Bishop’s next court date is Feb. 18.