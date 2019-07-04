Two men rescued after boat sinks off Warwick coast

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Officials say two East Providence men were rescued overnight after their boat sank off Conimicut Point in Warwick.

The men had been traveling on a 17-foot boat from Riverside to Newport when the boat started taking on water and sank around 1:30 a.m., according to a Warwick Fire Department battalion chief.

Both men had life jackets on, and one of them was able to call 911.

The men were picked up by a marine rescue unit and evaluated by EMTs on shore but had no serious injuries.

The boat has not yet been recovered from the water, the battalion chief said.