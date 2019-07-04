Two men rescued after boat sinks off Warwick coast

West Bay

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Officials say two East Providence men were rescued overnight after their boat sank off Conimicut Point in Warwick.

The men had been traveling on a 17-foot boat from Riverside to Newport when the boat started taking on water and sank around 1:30 a.m., according to a Warwick Fire Department battalion chief.

Both men had life jackets on, and one of them was able to call 911.

The men were picked up by a marine rescue unit and evaluated by EMTs on shore but had no serious injuries.

The boat has not yet been recovered from the water, the battalion chief said.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Target 12

Live Cams