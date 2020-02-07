Two inmates found guilty of stabbing at ACI

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Two inmates have been found guilty of stabbing another inmate at the ACI in July 2017, according to Attorney General Peter Neronha.

A Providence Superior Court Jury convicted Justin Santerre, 38, of Fall River, and Jeffrey Wilson, 63, of Providence, of attacking the victim in the recreation yard of the Maximum Security area.

Another person involved, Brian Audette, was sentenced in 2018 for his involvement in the assault.

Neronha said during the investigation, surveillance video showed Santerre kneeling over the victim and punching him in the face. Romano was seen stabbing the victim three times with a metal object.

The assault lasted for nearly 20 seconds before correctional officers were able to intervene, Neronha said. A 10-inch metal rod with a sharp end, a razor blade with plastic wrapped around it and a single razor blade were confiscated after the incident.

“The kind of behavior engaged in by the defendants here significantly endangers not only other inmates but also DOC staff, and warrants substantial investigative and prosecutorial effort,” Neronha said.

Wilson was convicted on one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, one count of possession of weapons other than firearms while incarcerated, one count of conspiracy to commit assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of disorderly conduct.

Santerre was convicted of one count of conspiracy to commit assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of disorderly conduct.

Both are scheduled to be sentenced on March 27.