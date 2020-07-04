Two injured after late night crash in Coventry

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — Two people were seriously injured after being involved in a crash in Coventry late Friday night.

Both the police and fire departments were called to the area of 170 Hopkins Hill Rd. for a report of a motor vehicle crash.

When they arrived on scene, bystanders had already freed the two people who were inside.

The driver, a man, and passenger, a woman, were taken to Rhode Island Hospital with non-life threatening, but serious injuries.

The names of the people involved are not being released at his time.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.