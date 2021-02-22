Two Cranston restaurants reunited with ‘missing money’

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — As many local small businesses continue to struggle throughout the coronavirus pandemic, two Cranston restaurants were reunited with some of their “missing money” Monday.

R.I. General Treasurer Seth Magaziner stopped by the two small businesses as part of the state’s month-long unclaimed property initiative. He says his priority is to strengthen the state’s economy.

“We set a goal for ourselves to reunite 1,000 of Rhode Island’s small businesses with their property over the next month,” Magaziner said.

T’s Restaurant in Cranston was delivered a check of nearly $4,000 in unclaimed property.

Co-founder Anthony Tomaselli said it’s a huge help, especially since the restaurant industry has had a difficult year.

“We are very appreciative of your efforts,” Tomaselli said.

Magaziner also stopped at The Big Cheese in Cranston to reunite them with their unclaimed property.

He said both restaurants have been mainstays in the community for decades and he hopes the money will help them continue to support their workers and serve customers in the future.

“Small businesses have really taken it on the chin with COVID-19 and the restrictions this past year, so we want to do everything we can to help small businesses stay alive and get through this and grow and thrive,” Magaziner said.

Magaziner said this is just the beginning of their month-long tour of reuniting missing money with the state’s small businesses.

To learn whether your business has any unclaimed property, visit the Find RI Money website.