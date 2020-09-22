Two charged in Cranston street racing crash that sent four to hospital

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have arrested two drivers involved in alleged street racing that ended in a crash Monday night in Cranston.

Jacob Gardner, 19, of Warwick, and George Rodriguez, 30, of Providence were both charged with driving to endanger, reckless driving, and drag racing.

The crash occurred on Broad Street close to 8:45 p.m. on Monday.

Gardner and Rodriguez were believed to be racing when one of them hit a woman who was crossing the street, according to police.

Police say one of the drivers crashed into a third vehicle that was pulling into the roadway, causing them both to roll over.

The woman was unconscious at the scene and was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. All three drivers involved in the crash were also transported to the hospital, but the status of their injuries is unknown.

Gardner and Rodriguez are being held by Cranston police and are set to be arraigned Tuesday morning in Kent County Courthouse.