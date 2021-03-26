Turkey crashes into windshield of school bus on I-95; driver injured

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A flock of turkeys reportedly flew in front of a school bus driving on I-95 South Friday, and one of them crashed through the front windshield, according to a spokesperson for Ocean State Transit.

The spokesperson said the bus was returning to the bus yard following its morning runs when the turkeys flew in front of the bus.

One of those turkeys collided with the front windshield of the vehicle, shattering the glass and sending feathers flying everywhere.

The driver suffered minor cuts during the incident. While the spokesperson said the driver is a bit shaken up, they are otherwise fine.

There were no students on the bus at the time.