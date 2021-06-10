TSA: Prescreen luggage and get to airport early for a quick, safe trip

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Many Americans are gearing up to take flight for the first time in over a year.

The Transportation Administration (TSA) at T.F. Green Airport is providing some tips to make your visit both quick and safe.

“A lot of people haven’t flown in over a year so the travel experience is a little bit different,” TSA spokesperson for New England Dan Velez said.

Some of the biggest differences travelers will notice is there’s a lot less contact.

“There’s been a tremendous amount of plexiglass put in to keep the public safe and keep our officers safe. You’re going to see our officers still wearing their masks,” Federal Security Director Daniel Burche said. “We changed some of the things we did as far as pat downs, things like that. There’s less touching.”

It’s all thanks to new computed tomography technology, a 3D X-ray machine that allows the TSA officer to rotate the image of the bags.

“That way they can see exactly what’s in the bag, so we’re checking a lot less bags physically because of this new computer tomography machine,” Velez said.

He advised travelers prescreen their luggage and get to the airport early.

“In January, we were averaging around 1,100 passengers a day here at T.F. Green. Now we’re screening close to 3,700 passengers a day,” Velez said. “Definitely get here in enough time to ensure that you can get your bags checked in, you’re ready to go before you actually get through screening.”

Masks are still mandated to be worn both in the airport and on the planes.

For more information on what can and can’t be packed for your upcoming trip visit TSA.gov.