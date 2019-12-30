TSA: Man arrested at TF Green had handgun in carry on

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — For the second time in the last two weeks, security officials at T.F. Green confiscated a gun at the airport’s checkpoint.

According to a release from the Transportation Security Administration, officers detected the .22 caliber weapon Sunday while a Florida man’s bag went through the checkpoint x-ray machine.

The TSA said the man – who is now facing weapons charges – told officers he had no idea how the handgun came to be in his possession.

Nationwide last year, 4,239 firearms were discovered in carry-on bags at checkpoints across the country, averaging about 11.6 firearms per day. The TSA said that’s a 7% increase nationally in firearm discoveries from the total of 3,957 detected in 2017. Eighty-six percent of firearms detected at checkpoints last year were loaded and nearly 34% had a bullet in the chamber, the TSA said.

The TSA said even travelers with concealed firearm permits are not allowed to bring guns onto airplanes. The agency said it has the authority to assess civil penalties of up to $13,000 for weapons violations, with a typical first offense for carrying a handgun into a checkpoint being $4,100.