TSA catches loaded handgun in man’s carry-on at T.F. Green

TSA officers caught this loaded handgun at the T. F. Green International Airport checkpoint on December 18. (TSA photo)

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A man was stopped on Tuesday after Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers caught him with a loaded gun in his carry-on at T.F. Green International Airport.

TSA said the man, who is from Foster, was caught with a .22 caliber handgun along with a magazine containing 10 bullets at the security checkpoint.

This marks the second gun caught at the airport’s checkpoint this year, according to the TSA. Last year, four firearms were recovered.

TSA officers who spotted the gun in the checkpoint X-ray machine and contacted the airport police who confiscated the gun and detained the man for questioning.

The TSA said anyone who brings a firearm into a security checkpoint could end up facing criminal charges, and first-time offenders are usually issued a $4,100 fine.