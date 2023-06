WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Some residents in Warwick were left without power early Monday morning after a truck crashed into two utility poles.

The incident occurred on Bath Street around 3 a.m.

A worker from Rhode Island Energy told 12 News the two utility poles that were struck were connected to a street light, which also came crashing down.

Connected power lines were also damaged, they added.

Power has since been restored. No word on what led up to the crash at this time.