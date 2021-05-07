Truck crashes through stone wall, sign in front of Cranston shopping plaza

West Bay

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Police are investigating after a truck crashed through the front of a popular Cranston shopping plaza Friday.

The truck crashed through the stone wall near the entrance of the plaza, which is located at the corner of New London Avenue and Sockanosset Cross Road.

The crash caused the stone wall to crumble underneath the weight of the truck. On top of the wall, three of the letters that spelled out “Chapel View” were also knocked down.

Police said no one was injured and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

