WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — It was a close call Saturday afternoon when a pickup truck crashed through a fence and grazed the corner of a house.

Police were called to Aborn Avenue around 4:39 p.m.

Eyewitness News cameras captured video of the truck being towed away with some damage to its front end.

A pick-up truck crashed through the fence of the property and clipped the home. A shed was also damaged. No injuries.

Police said no one was injured and there was no structural damage to the house.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.