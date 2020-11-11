Tropical Smoothie Café coming to Coventry in December

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Residents in Coventry and East Greenwich will soon have another place they can get their smoothie fix.

A Tropical Smoothie Café is opening across the street from the Centre of New England shopping plaza on New London Turnpike, which is along the Coventry/East Greenwich border.

The restaurant ─ which specializes in smoothies, sandwiches and flatbreads ─ is slated to open sometime in December, according to the company’s website.

There are four other Tropical Smoothie locations in Rhode Island, including two in Providence, one in Cranston and one North Providence.

