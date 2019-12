CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A Rhode Island State Police trooper was transported to the hospital after his cruiser was hit on Route 37 Friday evening.

Lt. Col. Kevin Barry tells Eyewitness News the trooper was parked along Route 37 East when his cruiser was rear-ended. The trooper had been responding to another crash in the area.

Barry said the trooper was transported to the hospital and is expected to be OK.