Former Holyoke City Councilor to go on trial in Rhode Island in January

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A trial date has been set for former Holyoke City Councilor Wilmer Puello-Mota, who’s charged with child pornography possession in Rhode Island.

Puello-Mota was also charged with forgery and obstruction of justice. Last year, Puello-Mota rejected an officer from prosecutors to plead guilty.

Prosecutors offered Puello-Mota a five-year sentence on the charge of child pornography possession. Of that five-year sentence, he would have been required to serve two years in prison, with the rest of the sentence suspended with probation. He would also have been required to register as a sex offender.

Prosecutors were also offering him a five-year sentence with two years of prison time with the balance suspended with probation on a charge of obstruction of justice. This would have been served concurrently with the sentence for the child pornography possession charge.

His trial is set to begin on Jan. 16 and is expected to last two to three days.

Puello-Mota was arrested on Sept. 2, 2020, for possession of child pornography. The 17-year-old victim told police Puello-Mota allegedly Venmoed her money for sexually explicit photos when he knew she was underage.