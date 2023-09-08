WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A tribute to U.S. veterans, including many Rhode Islanders, made its way back to Warwick Thursday and will stay there throughout the weekend.

The opening ceremony for the Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall took place Friday afternoon at Rocky Point State Park.

The wall is more than 300 feet long, equal to an 80% scaled replica of the real one in Washington D.C., and includes the name of every fallen service member from the Vietnam War.

The wall first came to the Ocean State back in 2014. This year, it arrives just in time for the 50th anniversary of the end of the war.

There will be ceremonies on both Saturday and Sunday at 2:09 p.m. to recognize the 209 Rhode Islanders whose names appear on the wall. It will be open to the public until 5 p.m. Sunday.

The Ocean State is home to more than 20,000 Vietnam veterans, according to Operation Stand Down Rhode Island.