WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The American Veterans Traveling Tribute will be making an appearance at Rocky Point State Park in the fall.

The memorial will be on display Sept. 8-10, commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Paris Peace Accords, which effectively ended the Vietnam War.

The structure is a roughly 80% scale version of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi was joined Tuesday by former mayor and Vietnam War veteran Frank Flaherty, as well as the Gaspee Days Committee, to announce the memorial’s return and pay tribute to the veterans who served.

“The Vietnam veterans fought for our country’s freedom with patriotism, courage, and honor like the servicemen of all wars before and all after,” Picozzi said. “But back then, they were not given the honor, the respect, and the thanks they deserve. Our nation has acknowledged this, and we’ve been trying to make up for it ever since.”