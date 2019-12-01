Travelers trying to avoid Sunday’s storm

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — T.F. Green Airport was busy Saturday night with hundreds catching flights before the impending snow.

Eyewitness News spoke with one couple flying home early to Tampa, Florida. Dorothy and Robert Todd’s flight was scheduled for Monday morning, but they knew better than to stick to that plan.

“His one daughter phoned us this morning and said you better look at something, it looks like we are going to get hammered,” Dorothy Todd said.

The closest flights available were in Warwick, even though they had planned to fly out from New Hampshire.

“Looking at the weather we knew we weren’t going to get out. So we tried Manchester, where we were going out of, couldn’t go out. Couldn’t get out of Boston, then we got a flight out of here,” Robert Todd said.

The first major storm of the season is arriving as millions are traveling home from the Thanksgiving holiday. AAA estimates 4.5 million people to fly over the holiday.

Flights were departing on time from T.F. Green Airport on Saturday, but not everyone will so lucky as the storm passes through Southern New England.

“We had a six o’clock flight Monday morning and first off, the plane probably won’t get in Sunday night you know, so that’s the start of it. We had to change you know, two to three different airports before we found a flight,” Robert said.

“Probably was gonna be not ’til Wednesday we thought we’d get out,” Dorothy said.

The couple says they’ll be happy to be back in warmer weather before the snow. “We will be home, warm and tomorrow I’ll be on the golf course,” Robert Todd said.

American Airlines and Delta Air Lines are both offering waivers to eligible travelers to change their flight because of the storm.

Both Newark Liberty International Airport and Chicago O’Hare International Airport are currently experiencing delays, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.