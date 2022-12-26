WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The impacts of Friday’s storm are still being felt at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport.

Thousands of Southwest Airlines flights across the country were canceled Monday, including most out of Rhode Island, leaving holiday travelers stranded.

“It’s just really frustrating because we just want to get home,” said Stephanie Roth of Washington, D.C., who was visiting family in Rhode Island.

Roth said she didn’t find out that her flight to D.C. had been canceled until she was through security.

“We left to come here and the flight was on time. We got here and it was delayed, and then, while we were waiting at the gate, we found out the flight had been canceled,” Roth said.

As of 8 p.m. Monday, Southwest had the most cancelations of any airline. According to FlightAware, Southwest had canceled 70% of it’s flights the day after Christmas.

At T.F. Green, the line at the Southwest ticket counter was lengthy as travelers looked to make different plans. Some opted to take Amtrak to their destinations, others, renting vehicles.

Some travelers like Dominick Martin of Florida spent the whole weekend trying to get home to visit family, and still haven’t made it.

“I was supposed to be in Albany at 5 o’clock on Christmas day, and now I’m in Providence, Rhode Island,” Martin said.

In a statement Monday, Southwest Airlines blamed the storm for the ongoing issue, starting out the statement with “heartfelt apologies.”

“We were fully staffed and prepared for the approaching holiday weekend when the severe weather swept across the continent, where Southwest is the largest carrier in 23 of the top 25 travel markets in the U.S.,” Southwest said. “These operational conditions forced daily changes to our flight schedule at a volume and magnitude that still has the tools our teams use to recover the airline operating at capacity.”