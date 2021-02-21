Travelers returning from restricted states offered free rapid testing at T.F. Green

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A corner of T.F. Green Airport has once again been transformed into a COVID-19 testing site as many families return from February break.

Travelers arriving to the airport are greeted by the National Guard and then have the option of a free rapid COVID-19 test.

“I love it, it was maybe 15 minutes and we had our results,” Victoria Shaw said.

Current travel restrictions in Rhode Island call for a mandatory ten day quarantine if coming from a state with a positivity rate higher than 5 percent.

Victoria and Thomas Shaw traveled to Florida for a family wedding where the rate is currently over 6 percent.

But with a negative result — the father and daughter do not have to quarantine and said they have peace of mind.

“As soon as I grabbed my luggage the results were done. We’re coming to our family and our loved ones and we want them to know we are safe and safe for them to be around as well,” Victoria Shaw said.

Travelers coming into Rhode Island from travel restricted states have the option to get a rapid Covid-19 test at T.F. Green Airport. The timing is convenient for families returning home today on the last day of school vacation week @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/9IJv7Iv2eP — Brittany Schaefer (@BrittanyTVNews) February 21, 2021

Ross Jezard was on school vacation last week.

The high school junior went golfing in Florida and said walking off the plane and getting rapid testing was convenient.

“It’s really good. It shows they are taking the time and consideration to try and cut down on the hassle if you are negative,” Jezard said.

Travelers coming from Florida said getting tested was easier than the shock of the cold temperatures they arrived to here in Southern New England.

“Coming from 80 to 70 degree weather coming back to 32 degree weather is a huge difference,” Victoria Shaw said.

The National Guard said airport management called them in to set up a testing site much like what was done over the holidays.

Hundreds of travelers took advantage of the testing, which has been steadily busy, according to the guard.