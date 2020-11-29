Travelers arriving to TF Green Airport are being greeted with free rapid COVID tests

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — People arriving to T.F. Green Airport are being greeted by the National Guard, who then offer them a free rapid COVID-19 test.

The corner of the airport has been transformed into a testing site and travelers can get results as fast as getting their luggage.

Kim Sloane and Dana Gorka travel all over the country for work and told 12 News this is the first airport they’ve seen offering rapid tests. Their results took less than fifteen minutes.

“We came down the baggage claim and they told us there was free COVID testing and we swabbed ourselves. It’s very convenient for us,” Sloane said.

“They directed us and it was wonderful. Nice to know we aren’t going to infect anybody,” Gorka said.

Hundreds of travelers have been tested at the airport this weekend, according to the National Guard.

Gov. Gina Raimondo said the tests will reduce community transmission for people coming from high risk states. “These are the new 15 minute tests. Please get tested I would love to see us test 1,000 people over the weekend.”

The Carlino’s were coming back home from a trip to Florida. The pair was tested and said it’s a great way to keep Rhode Island safe.

“It was a very easy process, walked you through it. They gave you a number, took probably all of five minutes. We were scheduled to get tested tomorrow so we will just hold that off for another week and just another layer of being protected,” Joanne Carlino said.

The rapid tested started on Saturday and will be available to arriving travelers through Monday.