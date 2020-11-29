CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • School Updates    • Testing Info    • Vaccine Updates    • 12 Responds    • Travel Restrictions    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  School Updates
•  Testing Info
•  Vaccine Updates
•  12 Responds
•  Travel Restrictions
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

Travelers arriving to TF Green Airport are being greeted with free rapid COVID tests

West Bay

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — People arriving to T.F. Green Airport are being greeted by the National Guard, who then offer them a free rapid COVID-19 test.

The corner of the airport has been transformed into a testing site and travelers can get results as fast as getting their luggage.

Kim Sloane and Dana Gorka travel all over the country for work and told 12 News this is the first airport they’ve seen offering rapid tests. Their results took less than fifteen minutes.

“We came down the baggage claim and they told us there was free COVID testing and we swabbed ourselves. It’s very convenient for us,” Sloane said.

“They directed us and it was wonderful. Nice to know we aren’t going to infect anybody,” Gorka said.

Hundreds of travelers have been tested at the airport this weekend, according to the National Guard.

Gov. Gina Raimondo said the tests will reduce community transmission for people coming from high risk states. “These are the new 15 minute tests. Please get tested I would love to see us test 1,000 people over the weekend.”

The Carlino’s were coming back home from a trip to Florida. The pair was tested and said it’s a great way to keep Rhode Island safe.

“It was a very easy process, walked you through it. They gave you a number, took probably all of five minutes. We were scheduled to get tested tomorrow so we will just hold that off for another week and just another layer of being protected,” Joanne Carlino said.

The rapid tested started on Saturday and will be available to arriving travelers through Monday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 11/4/20:Joe Cammarano, Political Science Professor, Providence College

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour