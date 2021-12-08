Trash pickup in Warwick delayed; mayor cites multiple issues

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Warwick residents may not be having their trash picked up for at least the remainder of the week as several issues within the sanitation department cause delays.

According to Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi, eight trucks are currently out of service and the city does not have access to the necessary parts to fix them due to supply chain issues. Three new trucks are expected to arrive in the city in the next several weeks, Picozzi said.

Additionally, seven sanitation workers are out sick, some of them with COVID-19, which is causing the remaining drivers to be called in with no relief.

Picozzi is assuring residents that their trash will be picked up. Residents are asked to place their trash outside for their regularly scheduled pick-up day.

“If we don’t get it on that day, we will get it the next day. If we don’t finish Friday’s pickup, we’ll get to it on Saturday. So again, please put your trash and recycling out on your normal day and just leave it there for as long as it takes for us to get to it,” Picozzi said in a statement.

Warwick residents are also reminded that if they can go a week without their recycling being picked up, there is no reason for them to put it out.

Picozzi apologized for the inconvenience, and also praised the sanitation workers for their efforts working extra hours and on Saturdays.