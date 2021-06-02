Trash, dirt found covering gravestones at Oakland Cemetery in Cranston

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A sad sight greeting mourners and visitors at Oakland Cemetery in Cranston — trash and dirt are covering gravestones.

City officials say public work crews will be at the cemetery at 9 a.m. to remove the garbage and clean up the mess which they described as “very disrespectful.”

This is not the first time 12 News has reported on troubles at the cemetery on Broad Street. For years, viewers have reached out complaining about the state of the privately owned cemetery.

Volunteers have even adopted certain sections of the cemetery, cleaning out tree limbs, leaves, and other debris from the grounds.

This is also the same cemetery that is home to a condemned and crumbling mausoleum which Target 12 has been investigating for years.

In 2019, bodies that were laid to rest in the mausoleum were removed and taken to the Veterans Cemetery in Exeter.

12 News has reached out to the owner of Oakland Cemetery but have been unable to get in touch with him.