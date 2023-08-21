CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The R.I. Department of Transportation is reminding drivers that they’ll be conducting weekend lane closures over the next month to replace a structurally deficient bridge connecting I-95 to Route 10 at Exit 33 in Cranston.

RIDOT said the closures will affect two of four lanes at the most on either side of the highway. The lane closures will start at 8 p.m. on Friday night and be in place until 5 a.m. Monday morning.

The first series of lane closures will happen from Aug. 25-28 and the final weekend is scheduled for Sept. 15-18.

Drivers should pay close attention to the traffic pattern each weekend, as it will change every time.

There will either be a lane split in place, or certain lanes will be closed depending on the week. The entire schedule with details about each traffic pattern is available online.