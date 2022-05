WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A tractor-trailer fire caused headaches for drivers Tuesday morning.

The right lane of I-95 South in Warwick was temporarily blocked around 6:30 a.m. just after Exit 14, according to the R.I. Department of Transportation.

The lane reopened about an hour later.

Heavy damage was seen to the cab of the truck.

No injuries were reported and the cause remains under investigation.