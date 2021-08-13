Tractor-trailer crash spills soda cans onto the highway

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A tractor-trailer crash not only backed up traffic for miles on I-95 Friday evening, it also created quite the mess.

The incident occurred on I-95 North near Exit 6 around 6:30 p.m., near the Coventry/West Greenwich line.

Police said the driver of that tractor-trailer was trying to avoid hitting another tractor-trailer, which was involved in a separate crash that had happened minutes prior.

The impact of the two trucks forced the cabin of the second tractor-trailer to rip open, spilling cans of soda onto the highway.

The highway was shut down for some time as crews worked to clear the scene. It’s unclear if anyone was injured in either crash.