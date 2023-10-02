CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The wait is almost over, Topgolf Rhode Island is officially opening its doors on Friday.

The sports and entertainment facility will be located in Cranston off I-95, at the site of the old Citizens Bank headquarters on Sockanosset Cross Road.

It will feature 102 climate-controlled outdoor hitting bays, concessions, video games and music.

It’s going to be the first Topgolf location to officially open in New England.

A location is also currently being built in Canton, Massachusetts.