CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Just two days after Cranston Mayor Ken Hopkins publicly took issue with the name of Topgolf’s first facility in New England, the company appears to be changing course.

“Topgolf Providence” — located on Sockanosset Cross Road in Cranston — will instead be called “Topgolf Rhode Island,” according to the company.

Hopkins said he is greatly appreciative of the “cooperation and open-mindedness of Topgolf’s executive management and their response to my request.”

“We can’t wait to enter Rhode Island and welcome players across the state to our Topgolf venue, located in the wonderful community of Cranston near the Garden City Center,” a Topgolf spokesperson said.

After the ground was broken at the site last July, Hopkins said the project was already four years in the making.

Pillars have since been put up, targets are embedded and three floors have been built.

WATCH: Cranston Mayor Ken Hopkins news conference on the name change (Story continues below.)

“With this gesture, Topgolf has demonstrated one of the reasons why we are so excited that they are coming to Cranston, and we are looking forward to continuing to work with them as they become the premier entertainment destination in the region,” Hopkins said Friday.

The mayor claimed the company told him that they originally went with Topgolf Providence as part of their marketing strategy.

Hopkins said his request to change the name wasn’t meant to be “a slight against Providence.”

“Of course, we still welcome and are proud of companies like Providence Lacquer, Supply, Texas Roadhouse and the Olneyville New York System in Cranston as long-standing and thriving businesses,” he added.

The new facility is scheduled to open by this fall.