CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A groundbreaking ceremony will be held Wednesday morning to kick off construction on Rhode Island’s first Topgolf location.

Gov. Dan McKee and Cranston Mayor Ken Hopkins are expected to be on hand for the 10 a.m. event, along with representatives from Topgolf and the developer, The Carpionato Group.

The facility is being built at the site of the former Citizens Bank headquarters on Sockanosset Cross Road.

The project has been in development for years. A zoning change for the property was finalized by the City Council in Jan. 2020.

There is no date set for when construction will be completed.

Topgolf bills itself as a “sports entertainment complex that features an inclusive, high-tech golf game that everyone can enjoy,” as well as music, food and drinks.